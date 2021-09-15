LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association joined forces with the Nevada Department of Public Safety to curb teen fatalities on Nevada roadways.
NIAA announced the partnership with the Nevada Department of Public Safety Wednesday evening, as both organizations highlight the importance of defensive driving for student-athletes.
"Nevada’s Zero Teen Fatalities program is thrilled to partner with the NIAA,” said Andrew Bennett, public information officer for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. “The ability to support high school athletics and disseminate traffic safety messages to Nevada’s newest drivers and their parents makes this partnership a perfect fit for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The ultimate goal of the Zero Teen Fatalities program is to ensure every student’s future is never cut short due to a life-altering car crash. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety is proud to partner with the NIAA to pursue our collective missions.”
NIAA is discussing ways to best promote the program within their participating schools.
The goal of the Zero Teen Fatalities program is to reduce the number of teen deaths on Nevada roads, and to educate young drivers.
Car crashes are the number one killer among teens in the United States, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.
For more information, please visit ZeroTeenFatalities.com.
