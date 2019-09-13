PARKS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities say a wrong-way vehicle was involved in two collisions on Interstate 80 in Sparks early Friday.
The Highway Patrol says one collision occurred when a trooper tried to intercept the wrong-way pickup and the second involved a commercial truck.
According to the Highway Patrol, the pickup continued driving eastbound in westbound lanes after each collision but stopped after hitting the center median barrier.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including driving under the influence causing substantial bodily injury.
The Highway Patrol identified the driver as 19-year-old Mason Alan Johnston of Loyalton, California. It’s not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
The trooper involved in the first collision suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening. The trooper’s vehicle was totaled.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: W/B IR-80 at Rock is being diverted to the off-ramp. Wrong way driver going E/B in W/B struck a Trooper attempting to intercept the vehicle. Suspected impairment on wrong way driver. Utilize alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/qvAk9Svuuh— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) September 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.