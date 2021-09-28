LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No one spends more time on the road than truck drivers. That’s why the Nevada Highway Patrol is now leading a campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking by educating commercial truck drivers on identifying signs of trafficking.
"Convenient stores, rest areas and just those areas out in public where you may run into someone being trafficked, because we know they're out here," Trooper Travis Smaka said.
At Advanced Career Institute on Tuesday night, students watched a video about spotting signs of human trafficking. Director Cliff Ellis decided years ago it was necessary curriculum for his new truck drivers.
"They're the ones that are out there,” Ellis said. “They're the ones that see everything, and they're the ones that make the big difference. They're the ones that can report things."
However, human trafficking awareness for truck drivers isn't a requirement in truck driving school.
"We use the Truckers Against Trafficking website,” Ellis said. “It's the most current, and it’s the most updated."
The nonprofit organization Truckers Against Trafficking has videos of real stories that truck drivers have ran into and other tips for looking out for traffickers. Ellis and his instructors utilize that advice in their training.
"If they don't communicate with anyone, if they look angry or look anxious those are the people you kind of say, 'OK, maybe I need to watch a little closer,'" Ellis said.
NHP acknowledges they can't spot everything, and know the road warriors can be an extra set of eyes. Smaka said often the criminals can be spotted in areas that truck drivers frequent.
A UNLV study found that Nevada ranked ninth in the country in reported cases of human trafficking in 2017.
"Don't be afraid to call law enforcement. Be on the safe side that way we make sure people that may be thinking about trafficking think twice, because now they see there are eyes out there on them," Ellis said.
To get the word out the NHP said it will be speaking to truckers and sending out more PSAs to raise awareness about human trafficking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.