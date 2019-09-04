LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said two women died and several people were injured after a crash near Boulder City on Wednesday.
The department tweeted that the crash involved two vehicles on U.S. 95 at I-11.
Six people were inside a five-seat blue Nissan sedan that collided with another vehicle. NHP said four of those passengers are children aged 8 to 12.
The other vehicle, a white sedan, reportedly drove through a stop sign. Both "elderly females" in the car died, NHP said.
The 95 was closed at I-11, and traffic was being diverted onto I-11 southbound.
#update US95 NB at I-11 closed, traffic being diverted onto I-11 SB. NB I-11 is open. Total of 7 people transported, 1 deceased, injuries listed as serious to critical. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/OMlblCTlno— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 4, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
