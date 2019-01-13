LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a woman died after a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway, near the Sahara Avenue exit, late Saturday night.
According to NHP, troopers were called to the scene at 11 p.m. The driver of a Mazda 3 was headed north on the 215. An unoccupied, disabled Pontiac Sunfire was located in the right shoulder, just south of the Sahara northbound off-ramp.
The driver of the Mazda, a 46-year-old woman from Las Vegas, failed to stay in her travel lane and rear-ended the Pontiac, NHP said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
NHP spokesman trooper Jason Buratczuk said it was unknown if impairment was a factor, but the woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
"In 2018, the most common factors for all NHP fatal crashes in Southern Command were unrestrained motorists and passengers, speed and impairment," Buratczuk said. "As we begin 2019, NHP reminds all motorists to always wear your seatbelt, never drive impaired and to please slow down."
