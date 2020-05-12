Mountain lion at Mt. Charleston

(Photo courtesy Damon Devitt)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning to take your dogs hiking with you at Mt. Charleston? Be on the lookout for mountain lions, Nevada Highway Patrol is warning.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, NHP shared a photo of a mountain lion and said that the animal has been "making the rounds recently" on the top of State Route 157 on Mt. Charleston.

NHP noted in the tweet that while sightings of mountain lions are rare, they are up.

"Watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food," NHP said.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.