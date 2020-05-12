LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning to take your dogs hiking with you at Mt. Charleston? Be on the lookout for mountain lions, Nevada Highway Patrol is warning.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, NHP shared a photo of a mountain lion and said that the animal has been "making the rounds recently" on the top of State Route 157 on Mt. Charleston.
Okay folks, that is a freakin mountain lion. He’s been making the rounds recently on the top of SR157 on Mt Charleston. While sightings are rare they are up there, watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food. #bigcat #nhp pic.twitter.com/JpIkgvSvDt— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 12, 2020
NHP noted in the tweet that while sightings of mountain lions are rare, they are up.
"Watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food," NHP said.
