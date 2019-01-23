LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol released dashboard camera video on Wednesday that appears to show both at fault in a fatal crash more than a week ago.
The crash on Jan. 12 involved a motorcyclist, who died at the scene, and a vehicle driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer.
The officer is seen making a left turn against a yellow-turned-red light while the motorcyclist, later identified as Charles Kirkling Jr., appears to speed through the yellow light in the opposite direction.
The crash happened in the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and Mountains Edge Parkway.
Kirkling collided with the side of the officer's Honda.
WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS.
