LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper died this weekend from COVID-19-related complications, the agency said.
Trooper Cliff Fontaine had worked over 20 years as an EMT in Las Vegas before serving 16 years with Nevada Highway Patrol.
November 29, 2021
He was admitted to a hospital in early October and died Saturday night.
"He was the true definition of a guardian. Our condolences and prayers are with Trooper Fontaine's wife, children, family and friends," NHP said in a statement.
Governor Steve Sisolak took to twitter to send his condolences to the family and NHP community.
Kathy and I are sending our love and condolences to the @NV_StatePolice community and Trooper Fontaine's family, friends and loved ones. On behalf of the 3 million people who call Nevada home, thank you for your service. https://t.co/MpHVaBtF65— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 29, 2021
Fontaine was 54 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.