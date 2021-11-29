NHP GENERIC
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper died this weekend from COVID-19-related complications, the agency said. 

Trooper Cliff Fontaine had worked over 20 years as an EMT in Las Vegas before serving 16 years with Nevada Highway Patrol.

He was admitted to a hospital in early October and died Saturday night.

"He was the true definition of a guardian. Our condolences and prayers are with Trooper Fontaine's wife, children, family and friends," NHP said in a statement.

Governor Steve Sisolak took to twitter to send his condolences to the family and NHP community.

Fontaine was 54 years old.

