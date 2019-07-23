LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A intersection near downtown Las Vegas was blocked Tuesday morning by a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle.
Grand Central Parkway at Charleston Boulevard was closed, and westbound Charleston was down to one lane.
The NHP vehicle was flipped upside down.
Trooper Travis Smaka said NHP responeded to the scene at 3:38 a.m. of a rollover involving the NHP vehicle and a silver Ford Taurus. The NHP vehicle had been traveling north, and the Taurus had been traveling west.
The trooper's vehicle was struck with enough force to roll it onto its roof, Smaka said. The trooper was working traffic enforcement.
No serious injuries were reported.
The subject in the Taurus was transported to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries, Smaka said. Alcohol impairment was suspected, and the incident remains under investigation.
Smaka said the injured trooper is "doing well" and suffered minor injuries.
