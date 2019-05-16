LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drivers in Las Vegas should plan to leave themselves some extra time as they travel Interstate 15 starting tomorrow and through the weekend.
Thousands of Electric Daisy Carnival attendees making their way into town are expected to cause significant traffic congestion, according to a release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.
EDC, now the world's largest music festival, according to the release, has sold out the Las Vegas Motor Speedway each day it is scheduled. Last year the total attendance for all three days was 441,000 people; this year it is expected to reach 465,000 attendees. In addition, about 15,000 workers and performers must also come and go each day.
Traffic congestion is expected to peak after sunset and at sunrise every day and should be centralized to the I-15/U.S. 95 interchange to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway exit, the release said. The biggest time for traffic will be 5 to 6 a.m. May 20 as attendees begin leaving the festival via I-15 southbound.
That means EDC traffic will mix with local traffic during the Monday morning commute, the release said. It takes about three hours to empty the parking lots at the speedway, so traffic will be heavy for extended periods. NHP urges locals to allow for more travel time and to avoid the I-15/U.S. 95 interchange Monday morning, taking surface streets if possible. Delays are also expected at in Primm.
Travelers are advised to call *NHP (647) immediately if their car breaks down and make every attempt to get to the shoulder, the release said. Motorists making an emergency call are exempt from Nevada’s cell phone law.
Travelers should expect delays and be prepared for long waits on the freeway, according to NHP. Travelers are advised to have plenty of water and snacks in their vehicle in case they become stuck stuck in traffic for an extended period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.