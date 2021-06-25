LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers caught a wrong-way driver on their dash-cam and stopped the car before an accident could occur.
The traffic stop happened overnight along U.S. 95 and Valley View near the Springs Preserve exit.
A trooper working the graveyard shift noticed a car's headlights traveling the wrong way on U.S. 95 and alerted the driver using lights and sirens.
The driver came to a stop in the far-right shoulder and was met by the NHP patrol car.
At one point on the video, the driver attempted to go around the NHP patrol car, however the trooper blocked the car leaving.
