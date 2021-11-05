LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening.
According to troopers, the crash happened on I-15 near the northbound off ramp in Primm.
Drivers traveling on I-15 will experience delays for several hours.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
