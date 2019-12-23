LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers once again helped rescue a cat in need of saving on a Las Vegas freeway.

Troopers on Monday morning rescued the cat from the center median near I-15 and the U.S. Highway 95, NHP said in a tweet.

NHP said the cat is currently at the Animal Foundation.

Earlier this month, NHP troopers helped rescue a kitten from the center median at I-15 and Spring Mountain during rush hour traffic.

According to NHP, the cat was very scared, soaking wet and dirty when troopers found it on the freeway. 

