LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers once again helped rescue a cat in need of saving on a Las Vegas freeway.
Troopers on Monday morning rescued the cat from the center median near I-15 and the U.S. Highway 95, NHP said in a tweet.
#kittyrescue This morning Troopers rescued this cat from the center median near I-15 and the US95. The cat is currently at the Animal Foundation. Hopefully this cutie finds a fur ever home. #animalrescue #9lives #catrescue #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/hu8i2yjiVv— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 23, 2019
NHP said the cat is currently at the Animal Foundation.
Earlier this month, NHP troopers helped rescue a kitten from the center median at I-15 and Spring Mountain during rush hour traffic.
According to NHP, the cat was very scared, soaking wet and dirty when troopers found it on the freeway.
#kittyrescue Troopers received a call of a cat in the center median at I-15/Spring Mtn during rush hour. The cat was located and didn’t put up much of fight when located, the cat was very scared, soaking wet and dirty. Troopers brought the feline to the Animal Foundation. 🐈 #nhp pic.twitter.com/RQwyqKNCgH— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 5, 2019
