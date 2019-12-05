LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two agencies in the Las Vegas Valley were recently heroes to two cats in need of rescuing.
Nevada Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that troopers on Wednesday helped rescue a kitten from the center median at I-15 and Spring Mountain during rush hour traffic.
#kittyrescue Troopers received a call of a cat in the center median at I-15/Spring Mtn during rush hour. The cat was located and didn’t put up much of fight when located, the cat was very scared, soaking wet and dirty. Troopers brought the feline to the Animal Foundation. 🐈 #nhp pic.twitter.com/RQwyqKNCgH— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 5, 2019
According to NHP, the cat was very scared, soaking wet and dirty when troopers found it on the freeway. Troopers brought the cat to the Animal Foundation.
Additionally, a staff member at the DMV on Sahara and Eastern also helped rescue a troubled cat on Wednesday.
Kudos to @NHPSouthernComm for their #kittyrescue. The Sahara DMV saved a kitty too. This guy climbed under the hood of a state vehicle and screamed out after it was driven a short distance. He was scared but otherwise fine and was adopted by a staff member! pic.twitter.com/VWTRfQaeEu— Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) December 5, 2019
The agency said that the cat had climbed under the hood of a state vehicle and screamed out after the vehicle was driven a short distance. The cat was scared but otherwise fine, Nevada DMV said.
The cat, who staff members named Sebring because he was found under the hood of a Chrysler Sebring, was taken to a local vet after a DMV employee expressed interest in adopting him.
According to Nevada DMV, the cat's ears were snipped, which indicated that he is a feral cat that was sterilized to help control the population. As a result, the staff member released the cat.
