LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol shared on Twitter Thursday that graveyard troopers located methamphetamine, knives and a loaded handgun while stopping a vehicle for reckless driving.
According to NHP, the driver was arrested on numerous felony charges and suspicion of DUI.
