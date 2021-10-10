LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zero Fatalities is awarding two state highway patrol troopers for their efforts to improve traffic safety in the community.
Each month this year, Zero Fatalities from the Nevada Department of Public Safety presents the Champion of Traffic Safety award to state law enforcement for their efforts to make the community safer.
Troopers Dan Gordon said the and Duncan Dauber were presented the award for October. Trooper Dauber unexpectedly passed away in June. His message and work live on through the D.R.I.V.E. program that he helped create, Gordon said.
Gordon and Dauber developed the D.R.I.V.E program to help teen drivers better understand the dangers associated with getting behind the wheel, and to educate them on life-saving driving behaviors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.