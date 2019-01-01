LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Troopers with Nevada Highway Patrol said 23 people were arrested on New Year's Eve, suspected of driving under the influence.
According to an emailed statement, troopers responded to 11 crashes involving property damage, 11 with injuries and 3 hit-and-runs between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. Jan. 1.
None of the injury crashes had life-threatening injuries.
This number was higher than the previous year, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said, but he didn't have immediate access to last year's numbers.
Incident reports and arrest numbers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas police and Henderson police were not yet available.
(1) comment
Any news if any of the dui's were people past out at a fast food pickup window?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.