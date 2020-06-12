LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper talked a pedestrian down from the outside of a fence on a Las Vegas highway overpass.
On June 1 at approximately 10:50 p.m. an NHP Trooper who has been identified by his last name, Rodriguez, responded to a call for a female who was possibly suffering mental distress and on the outside of the fence on the Russell Road US-95 overpass.
Rodriguez arrived on scene and began speaking with the pedestrian, attempting to build rapport with her and prevent her from moving further over the highway, where she could be injured.
When backup arrived, Rodriguez climbed to the outside of the fence to comfort the woman. Once Henderson Fire Department arrived, Rodriguez moved further along the fence to prevent the woman from moving further over highway traffic.
The NHP says that Rodriguez let go of the fence with both hands, to attach the woman's wrist with the fence using his handcuffs in an attempt to secure her.
Fire personnel then used a ladder truck to retrieve the woman, who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No charges were filed.
"The female was clearly having one of the worst days of her life, suffering severe mental distress and Trooper Rodriguez decided to take immediate action to save her life," said Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
