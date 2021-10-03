LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a man in the northeast valley on Sunday.
At 7:58 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to a preliminary investigation, the agency was notified of a "rolling domestic battery" in a gray Toyota Corolla.
The witness told dispatch they saw a man striking a woman in the vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street.
About 20 minutes later, NHP spokesman Trooper Travis Smaka said responding troopers located the vehicle further east on Lake Mead Boulevard at mile marker 11. After a low-speed, brief pursuit, a trooper reported the shooting at 8:26 a.m.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard was closed. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene to assist in the investigation.
#Breaking Hard Closure E. Lake Mead Blvd and Los Feliz St. due to officer involved shooting. PIO on scene more details to follow. #PoliceActivity #OIS #DriveSafe #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 3, 2021
