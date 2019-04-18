LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a trooper performed CPR on a motorist who was having a heart attack, saving the driver's life in the process.
On March 24, about 12:44 p.m., NHP dispatch received a call regarding a crash on County Highway 215 eastbound, near the Airport Connector, NHP said. A pickup truck had crashed into the median and the driver, a man, was reportedly suffering from a heart attack.
Trooper Jacob Fisher arrived on scene and found "citizens performing chest compressions," NHP said. The male driver was in and out of consciousness, and was seen on body camera footage gasping for air. Trooper Fisher began preforming CPR on the driver, telling him he was going to be okay.
"Clark County Fire and Rescue transported the driver to Sunrise Trauma," NHP spokesman trooper Jason Butraczuk said in a statement. "NHP conducted a follow-up investigation at Sunrise Hospital a few days later and discovered the driver survived the medical episode."
The driver was released from the hospital three days later.
Buratczuk said Fisher has been with NHP for five years and been awarded with three Life Saving Medals. Two of those medals were awarded for Fisher's actions when he had to apply a tourniquet to "control bleeding to victims who were seriously injured in crashes." The third medal was awarded for his response during the 1 October shooting.
Fisher was one of the first troopers on scene on Oct. 1, NHP said. He worked with a fire team that helped clear out numerous Strip hotels and casinos the night of the shooting.
