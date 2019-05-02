LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the easy valley early Thursday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, officers were called about 1:17 a.m. to the 4100 block of Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road.
NHP spokesperson Travis Smaka said the trooper was part of the DUI Strike Team and was conducting an investigation on Boulder Highway. The trooper saw a black pickup truck headed towards him, and the trooper dived out of the way.
The trooper was "clipped" and not directly hit by the vehicle, according to Smaka. The truck driver did not stop and continued heading north on Boulder Highway.
The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, Smaka said. The trooper has since been released from the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
