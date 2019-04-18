LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper jumped in to save a man, suffering from a heart attack. It happened on the 215 near the Airport Connector on March 24.
Trooper Jacob Fisher said once he got the call and saw the driver on the ground, his adrenaline kicked in.
“It’s not a whole lot of thought,” Fisher said. ”You’re just reverting back to what you're trained to do.”
“Who’s a medical professional on the scene?” Fisher is heard saying in the body camera video.
Before joining NHP, Fisher spent nine years in the Army as a combat medic.
“You always hope for the best when you show up,” he said. “You try not to think in a negative light and try to just focus on what you’re doing.”
Witnesses said the driver had a heart attack, then crashed into the median.
“There wasn't any response to painful stimuli. There wasn't any response to verbal (stimulation),” Fisher said. “His eyes pretty much stayed open and focused.”
So Fisher started chest compressions for what he says, felt like an eternity.
“There you go buddy, keep breathing,” Fisher was heard saying in the video.
“C’mon, C’mon!” a woman can be heard in the video yelling. That woman is a nurse who stopped after she saw what happened.
“Stay with me buddy,” Fisher said to the driver in the video.
Less than five minutes later, firefighters and EMTs arrived.
“Even as a state trooper, you’re just looking to buy time until those truly medical professionals arrive on scene,” he said.
Crews rushed the man to the hospital. Three days later, Fisher got the good news.
“It’s a rarity; CPR statistics are grim sometimes when we deal with cardiac arrest,” he said. “And when we hear that someone made a full medical recovery, it’s amazing.”
Fisher said he couldn’t have done this alone and credits the good Samaritans with helping to save this man’s life.
“And I'm just really glad he was able to pull through and make it home to his family,” Fisher said.
Trooper Fisher said he doesn’t consider himself a hero. But in just five years with NHP, he’s already been awarded three life-saving medals. One of those was for his actions on 1 October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.