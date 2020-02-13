LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and a Good Samaritan helped rescued two dogs roaming on a Las Vegas freeway on Thursday morning.
According to NHP Trooper Willner, a Good Samaritan corralled the dogs, two huskies, for him at the Interstate-15 and the 95. They had been running from Washington, NHP said.
“I wasn’t going to let these dogs get hit,” the driver told Trooper Willner.
Trooper Willner took the dogs in his patrol vehicle and handed them off to animal control, which then took them to the Animal Foundation.
A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation said that the dogs have already been placed in a foster home.
#puppyrescue Trooper Willner just rescued these two Husky’s at 15/Washington. They are very friendly, both are being transported to the LV Animal Foundation. Hopefully they will get reunited with their humans. #husky #dog #rescue #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/66ZfQOPSa5— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2020
