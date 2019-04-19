LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, along with several citizens, rescued a dog that was stranded on Interstate-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers located the small, frightened dog about 4:47 p.m., NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The dog was running on I-15 northbound near Washington Avenue.
Several citizens and two NHP troopers managed to coral the frightened dog, but one trooper was bitten on the hand during the process, Buratczuk said. Las Vegas City Animal Control responded and took the dog into custody.
The dog is currently being held at The Animal Foundation and is on a standard 10-day quarantine for biting someone. According to Buratczuk, the dog's owner has come forward.
"Immediately upon posting pictures of the dog on the Nevada Highway Patrol social media sites, the posts received a lot of attention with insights and engagements in the 10’s of thousands," Burtaczuk said.
