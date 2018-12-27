LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol warned valley residents that traffic to Mount Charleston will be at its highest until after the new year.
NHP spokesperson Jason Buratczuk said the busiest travel days to Mt. Charleston occur from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. Much of the traffic congestion around this time of the year the mountain is due to illegal parking or people waiting to park, which causes roads to clog up.
"The mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol during these busy weeks is to keep the roads clear, period," Buratczuk said. "Troopers and paramedics have to be able to respond to incidents on the mountain."
Troopers have already issued tickets to motorists who park illegally, Buratczuk said. The cost of an illegal parking ticket is $190.
NHP has also advised motorists to check road conditions before heading to Mt. Charleston. Motorists were also told to leave early, as parking spots are filled before 10 a.m.
"Please have a full tank of gas and make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip up the mountain, as there are no vehicle services at Mt. Charleston," Buratczuk said.
Buratczuk added if traffic or congestion becomes an issue on the mountain, NHP and Las Vegas police will not allow anyone up the mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.