LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in a crash on the southern 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday night.
NHP said a tow truck driver for Quality Towing was hit while he was working in the westbound shoulder of the highway about 7:47 p.m. on March 9.
The tow truck driver was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle that hit him sped off, NHP said. It was described as a white Ford box van with right front damage, according to witnesses. Anyone with information was asked to contact NHP.
All traffic was being diverted off at Decatur, NHP said.
The man's identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.
#TrafficAlert fatal auto pedestrian hit & run crash. Tow truck driver struck while working in the shoulder. IR215/Decatur WB. All traffic being diverted off at Decatur. PIO on scene. Media staging at IR215/Decatur WB on ramp . #MoveOver #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/XTcpH4AGtG— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
