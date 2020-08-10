LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were on scene of a fatal crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.
The agency responded to the crash about 3 p.m. on August 10. The crash happened on I-15 southbound near mile marker 64, near the U.S. 93 split northeast of the valley.
The crash involved two large trucks, NHP said. Trooper Travis Smaka said a white Isuzu tow truck carrying a silver SUV was speeding southbound on I-15 approaching a large tan Army National Guard vehicle.
"For reasons unknown, the Isuzu failed to decrease its speed and struck the rear of the slower moving tan vehicle," Smaka said. The driver of the tow truck died on scene.
Travel on I-15 southbound is down to one lane and traffic is moving slowly. NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 64. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO is enroute. #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 10, 2020
The Clark County Coroner will identify the deceased driver after next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
