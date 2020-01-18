HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a teen girl was killed when her car rolled over on the 215 Beltway on Saturday.
The crash was reported about 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 18.
According to Trooper Travis Smaka, the 2001 silver Honda sedan was driving eastbound on the 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive when, for reasons unknown at this time, she lost control of the car.
The 17-year-old driver was the only person in the car, NHP said. When her car went into the embankment, she was thrown from from the car as she wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The girl was pronounced dead on scene. The coroner will identify her after next of kin has been notified.
This was NHP's third traffic-fatality of 2020.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
