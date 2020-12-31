LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover injury crash Thursday morning on the southern 215 Beltway and I-15 westbound to go northbound.
According to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a silver SUV was reported as driving reckless by witnesses. The driver lost control and ended up overturning, coming to a rest on a barrier wall.
Smaka said the female adult driver was ejected and transported to taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
NHP suspects impairment in the crash. It wasn't immediately known if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Smaka said a silver Mercedes tried to avoid the vehicle and struck the wall. The female driver was transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
According to NHP, closures are in place. Troopers advise drivers to expect delays and avoid the area while they investigate.
#TrafficAlert Roll over injury crash on southern 215 and I-15 WB to go NB. Closures in place. Expect delays and avoid the area. #BuckleUP #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/UrwC04kCym— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 31, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.