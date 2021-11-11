RED ROCK CANYON OIS

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An adult male was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting at Red Rock Canyon early Thursday morning.

About 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the area regarding an adult male, approximately 29 years of age, "in distress" driving a black Toyota Tacoma, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said. 

Witnesses said the Toyota driver struck a fence in the campground area, before ramming multiple marked police vehicles. 

At 7:09 a.m., shots were fired by "several officers" including Nevada state police. The suspect was wounded in the incident and later transported to UMC trauma for injuries. None of the officers were injured, Smaka said.

Police said the suspect was armed at the time of the incident.

The Bureau of Land Management also responded. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its officers did not discharge their firearms.

LVMPD investigates shooting involving NHP at Red Rock Canyon

(FOX5)

The entrance to the Red Rock Visitors Center was closed during the investigation "until further notice."

With many people off work Thursday for Veterans Day and hoping to get outdoors, officials recommend using alternate locations while the Scenic Drive is closed.

 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.