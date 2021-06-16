LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday.
The suspect allegedly fired shots at a Department of Transportation construction worker near Eureka on Wednesday morning on State Route 278 near mile marker 68, said Sgt. Matt McLaughlin from NHP Northern Command.
Troopers located the vehicle and successfully disabled it by deploying spike strips on the highway 27 miles north of Eureka, he said.
The NDOT employee was transported by air for medical care.
The scene is still active and NHP is asking drivers avoid State Route 278 between Carlin and Eureka and use alternate routes.
UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on State Route 278 at mile marker 27 in Eureka County. This is still an active scene and an ongoing investigation. Please continue to utilize alternate routes and avoid the area.— NHP NC East (@NHPNCEast) June 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.