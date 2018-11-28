LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Early in the morning on Thanksgiving, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stopped a driver going the wrong way on U.S. 95.
Troopers from all over the valley responded about 3 a.m. on Nov. 22 to a call of a wrong-way driver on U.S. 95 and Tropicana Avenue.
According to a press release, a man in a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was driving in the fast lane, northbound, in the wrong direction.
After the driver was located about seven miles away, troopers tried to communicate with him to get him to stop, but it wasn't successful.
NHP got dash-cam of the incident, and in it you see the trooper pull into the shoulder to try and get the driver's attention. NHP said the driver thought he was in the slow lane, but because he was on the wrong side of the freeway, he was actually in the fast lane and traffic was coming at him.
"The problem is when they get on the wrong way they're hanging out in the fast lane," Troooper Jason Buratczuk said.
Troopers then deployed "stop sticks" on all four tires and the car came to a halt.
NHP said the driver, 45-year-old Jose Corona of Las Vegas, was arrested and was suspected of driving drunk.
Corona was booked and faces multiple charges including DUI, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, disobeying a peace officer and reckless driving.
In the release, NHP included a warning:
"Wrong way drivers are something that Troopers in the valley respond to almost on a daily basis, mostly in the overnight hours. Almost all of these drivers have one thing in common; they have some form of impairment. NHP has responded to numerous wrong way vehicle crashes where the results have been fatal.
We are releasing these videos to shed light on this issue and to educate the public. As we approach the holiday season there is the likelihood that more drivers will make poor, irresponsible decisions and make their way onto our roadways impaired putting us all at risk.
Drivers need to be very vigilant and defensive when driving, especially during the overnight hours. Drivers should never drive in the left travel lane (fast lane) on the freeway during the overnight hours.
A majority of fatal or serious injury wrong way crashes occur in the left travel lane during the overnight, early morning hours."
NHP said these calls happen five to seven times each week.
"Yeah, it is a lot," Trooper Buratczuk said. "Our graveyard shift is used to these calls, but it doesn't make it any easier. When you get [the calls] the hair just stands up on the back of your neck."
