Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-215 near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Nov. 1, 2018.

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol shut down the I-215 near Stephanie Street, responding to a fatality early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:17 a.m., according to NHP. Eastbound lanes on the 215 were closed. NHP said a girl died at the scene. 

Traffic was diverted to Valle Verde Drive.

