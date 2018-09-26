LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Since last June, Nevada Highway Patrol has been carrying Narcan to help with opioid overdoses.
Sergeant Wayne Dice had just finished a traffic stop about 30 minutes outside Laughlin when he noticed a Greyhound bus pulled off on the shoulder.
"I was just thankful to happen to be there at the right time," Dice said.
The driver told him there was a man inside unconscious and struggling to breathe.
"I encountered a young man lying on the ground his lips were very blue when I started evaluating him I didn't know what I had at the time if this was an injury, heart attack, I really didn't know,” Sgt. Dice said.
Sgt. Dice had just gone through training to recognize the signs of an overdose.
"Basically, had all the signs of the opioid I still had the pinpointed eyes shallow breathing, he did have a pulse,” he said.
Sgt. Dice moved the man off the bus and after trying CPR and other methods to revive him he went to his vehicle to get Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses in emergencies.
"I administered the Narcan started chest compressions. After about a minute or so, he actually took a deep breath, so kind of got him on the right track at that point,” Dice said.
Minutes later the man opened his eyes and sat up. Sgt. Dice said without the Narcan, the man may not have made it.
"Being in a rural area where I was at, we don't have the access to medical like they do here in Las Vegas. Our medical could be delayed response 15 to 20 minutes because we have to rely on volunteers at that point to respond to us."
In the summer, NHP troopers started carrying Narcan after being trained on it. Sgt. dice was the first to use it on the job and said it’s a valuable resource to have.
"I'm just so thankful that our department kind of embraced it and was able to get us the training get us a grant to get the Narcan. I believe in it, especially after this use,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.