LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A semi-truck overturned and blocked an on ramp to the I-15, blocking traffic from Monday morning to late afternoon.
The semi overturned on the I-15 southbound ramp at West Flamingo Road around 8:23 a.m.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the NHP believes the semi was involved in an earlier hit and run that Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to near Desert Inn and Rancho Drive.
Wellman said the NHP received reports that the semi turned on to I-15 southbound after the alleged hit and run. The driver attempted to get on the I-15 southbound from East Flamingo. The semi overturned and came to a rest on the I-15 southbound on ramp.
The driver had minimal injuries and was transported to Valley Hospital.
Impairment was suspected. Las Vegas police provided no further details about the hit and run referenced by NHP.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter that the on ramp was cleared by 3:10 p.m.
#FASTALERT3/15/2021 3:10 PMI-15 South On Ramp at Flamingo is now Open— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 15, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
