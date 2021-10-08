LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A semi-truck hit a center median in the area of northbound 215 and Jones Boulevard Friday morning causing a fuel leak.
The incident occurred at about 8:34 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The vehicle came to a rest in the second lane, but the first travel lanes are still open, according to NHP. The #2 travel lane will be closed for awhile as hazmat cleans up the fuel
Traffic is slow in the area. Use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
