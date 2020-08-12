LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are asking the public for help in a deadly hit and run crash on interstate 15.
According to NHP, a vehicle was traveling in the far right lane on southbound I-15 approaching mile marker 61 on Tuesday, Aug 11 between 730 p.m. and 11:30 pm.
A man was standing in front of that vehicle in the right lane, near the shoulder when he was hit. The man died at the scene, Troopers said.
Troopers are seeking witnesses for additional crash information.
It is believed a tractor trailer or large truck with front end damage was near the scene between 7 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday.
If anyone has information they are urged to call the Nevada Highway Patrol at (702)486-4100 or Crimestoppers at (702)385-5555.
NHP's Southern Command has seen 31 fatal crashes in 2020 and of those 33 deaths have been reported.
