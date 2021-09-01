LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking possible witnesses to a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 15 on Aug. 27.
On Friday around 9:57 p.m., a Can-Am RD Ryker three-wheel motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-15 approaching the northern 215 transition ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle entered the painted gore area and struck a construction barrel, ejecting the rider, NHP said.
The rider came to rest partially in the right travel lane. An unknown light-colored sedan and an unknown dark blue sedan both struck the rider and continued traveling northbound without stopping, according to the NHP.
The rider succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. The NHP identified him as 71 year-old William Greg Whitnet from Henderson, Nevada.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the two vehicles of interest -- a light colored and dark blue colored vehicle with front-end damage -- near the scene of the crash between the hours of 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm, please call Nevada Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 50th fatal crash resulting in 58 fatalities for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.