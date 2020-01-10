LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a crash Dec. 15 in the south Las Vegas Valley that killed a 72-year-old man.
NHP responded to a crash about 5:08 a.m. near Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way, according to a news release.
The preliminary investigation determined that a white 2017 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on Blue Diamond in the left turn lane at the intersection of El Capitan Way. At the same time, a white 2015 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching El Capitan Way.
The CR-V entered the intersection directly in front of the Civic, causing the Civic to strike the CR-V. The Honda Civic was then redirected into a traffic sign and a wooden billboard located southeast of the intersection, according to the release.
The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
According to NHP, the male operator of the Honda Civic, who was pronounced dead on Dec. 26, 2019, was identified as Robert Glenn Largen, 72, of Henderson.
NHP is seeking additional witnesses to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at RKMiller@dps.state.nv.us.
