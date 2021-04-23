LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment after a crash near Primm Friday morning.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:25 a.m., troopers responded to an injury crash at IR15 southbound, north of mile marker 1, involving a semi truck and a Lexus.
According to NHP, the Lexus was reported driving reckless prior to the crash.
NHP says that the driver of the Lexus was transported to UMC with non life-threatening injuries, and was arrested for suspicious of impairment.
