LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded late Sunday night to a single-vehicle crash in the north valley.
In a tweet, the department said the crash was fatal. It was unknown how the crash occurred or how many people were in the vehicle.
The crash happened before 10 p.m. on June 30 on the northern 215 Beltway eastbound ramp that directs to I-15 southbound.
The ramp was closed while authorities investigated.
Check back for more information.
