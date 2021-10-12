LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday night in the southwest valley.
The crash involved a motorcycle and tractor trailer, NHP said in a tweet at 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 12, on Blue Diamond Road eastbound east of Rainbow Boulevard.
Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.
Eastbound Blue Diamond Road is closed between Rainbow and Torrey Pines. Avoid the area.
#Breaking Fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Blue Diamond Road eastbound, east of Rainbow. Eastbound Blue Diamond road is closed between Rainbow and Torrey Pines. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 13, 2021
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
