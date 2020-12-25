NHP vehicle

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol started out Christmas Day with several wrong-way driver calls.

According to a tweet from NHP, troopers on the graveyard shift arrested four suspected impaired drivers and responded to five wrong-way driver calls.

"4 people are waking up this morning at the county jail instead of being home with their families," NHP said in the tweet.

According to NHP, no injuries or reported.

