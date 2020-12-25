LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol started out Christmas Day with several wrong-way driver calls.
According to a tweet from NHP, troopers on the graveyard shift arrested four suspected impaired drivers and responded to five wrong-way driver calls.
"4 people are waking up this morning at the county jail instead of being home with their families," NHP said in the tweet.
4 people are waking up this morning at the county jail instead of being home with their families. Graveyard shift arrested 4 suspected impaired drivers and responded to 5 wrong way driver calls Christmas morning. Thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported. #naugthylist 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zATkGTcrPY— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 25, 2020
According to NHP, no injuries or reported.
