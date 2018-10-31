LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol released dash camera and body camera video of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar's DUI arrest on a Las Vegas freeway Sunday.
In the videos, Bonnar was dragged out of his car by an officer and was restrained by several people on the shoulder of the road. He attempted to get up off of the ground, but was forced back down. Before NHP put handcuffs on Bonnar, his arms were tied down with straps to keep him in place.
NHP officials said Bonnar was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses.
It was unclear Monday if the 41-year-old Bonnar has a lawyer.
Highway Patrol officials say their dispatch center received multiple calls about a Cadillac speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 15 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle was found along the highway about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.
A trooper reported smelling alcohol when putting handcuffs on Bonnar, who woke up and resisted arrest.
Bonnar was a 2013 inductee into the UFC's Hall of Fame.
He hasn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion. The Indiana native still played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts.
Bonnar was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter," the UFC's long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition's finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.
Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.
