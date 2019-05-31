LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was responding to a major crash in the southwest valley Friday morning.
NHP reported the accident near Blue Diamond Road and South Torrey Pines Drive about 10:42 a.m. NHP said the crash involved a 2013 Honda Civic and a semi truck hauling double trailers.
NHP said the semi was westbound on Blue Diamond in the left turn lane to turn southbound on Torrey Pines. The Honda was eastbound on Blue Diamond in the right travel lane, NHP said.
The semi made the left turn to go southbound on Torrey Pines and the Honda struck the second trailing unit of the semi trailer. The Honda drove under the semi trailer causing the roof to come off the Honda, NHP said.
According to NHP, two adults who were sitting in the front seat of a car were in "extremely critical condition."
NHP initially reported this was a fatal crash.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police also responded to the scene.
A 3-year-old girl was involved in the crash and was properly restrained in the backseat. The girl was conscious and speaking at the hospital, NHP said.
Road closures were in effect and motorists were told to avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
