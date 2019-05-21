LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer late Monday night in the west valley.
NHP spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers received the request for help about 11:08 p.m. at West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. The off-duty Metro officer was headed north on Decatur and was approaching Sahara in the far right travel lane.
A pedestrian, identified by Smaka as a 62-year-old man, was walking across the street outside the marked crosswalk, and directly in front of the officer's vehicle, Smaka said. The driver veered left to avoid the pedestrian, but the front of the car struck him.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Smaka. The officer was not injured and impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.
"NHP and LVMPD have an agreement that NHP handle fatal crashes involving their personnel and [LVMPD] investigate fatal crashes involving NHP personnel," Smaka said. "This allows for a thorough and transparent investigation to be conducted."
Roadways surrounding the area of the crash were closed for several hours while NHP investigated. Roads reopened just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning.
