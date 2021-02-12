LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening.
According to NHP, troopers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash near southbound Clark County 215 and Lone Mountain.
Drivers should expect delays and the investigation continues.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
