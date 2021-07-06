LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man was died days after he was hit by a tractor trailer in downtown Las Vegas.
NHP responded to the crash on June 30 about 4 a.m. A Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling northbound on U.S. 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard in the far right lane.
A man who was in the right side shoulder, north of the truck, entered the lane and was hit, NHP said. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died on July 2.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner.
His death marked the 37th fatal crash resulting in 45 fatalities for NHP in 2021.
