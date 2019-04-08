LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an overturned tractor-trailer U.S. Highway 95, near Lee Canyon Road, on Monday morning.
NHP said troopers were called to the area, close to Mile Marker 101, about 4:43 a.m. No injuries were reported.
U.S. 95 southbound was expected to be closed for approximately four hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene, according to NHP.
Motorists were told to expect heavy delays and to avoid the area.
According to NHP spokesman Travis Smaka, the trailer was carrying cans of white paint. The length of the cleanup was partially due to clearing up the paint from the road.
