LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are advising drivers to avoid I-15 northbound and northern 215 beltway after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling garbage and 40 gallons of diesel on the roadway.
The crash took place before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. NHP posted on Twitter that drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.
As of noon on Saturday, NHP tweeted that cleanup would take at least another two hours, and that traffic was backed up to Lamb Boulevard. Travelers to the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival should expect delays, the Twitter post said.
#TrafficUpdate to IR15 and Northern beltway crash. Clean up will take approximately 2 hours. Traffic is currently backed up to Lamb. Anyone attending the EDC event or traveling northbound on IR15 expect delays. #DriveSafe #RollOver #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2021
The Regional Transportation Commission around 2:30 posted on Twitter that I-15 northbound lanes still are closed at Lamb Boulevard.
#FASTALERT 2:21 PM, Oct 23 2021Crash I-15 NB At Lamb BlvdNB lanes closed at Lamb BlvdUse other routesExpect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 23, 2021
